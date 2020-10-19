The Whitesville Historical Society is gearing up for its second annual Walk of Honor.
The goal of the walk, which is from Nov. 2-15, is to honor veterans and active service members. American flags with the names of service members are erected at the park, which is at the intersection at Kentucky 54 and Main Street in Whitesville.
The walk is the brainchild of historical society board member Brenda Ford. The purpose of the walk is not only as a fundraiser for the society, but also a reminder of the sacrifice of service members and their families, Ford said.
“Jackie Bickett (society board member) and I began brainstorming possible ideas and we both felt that we needed to do something to honor our veterans and active service members,” she said. “Last year we sold 104 flags and we were ecstatic. This year we are hoping to double that number.”
Ford said she hopes that since they have been reaching out earlier this year, the Society will be able to hit their goal of 210 flags.
“Last year we were so close to Veterans Day that we were excited that we were able to sell as many flags as we did,” she said. “Last year the mayor (Patsy Mayfield), city workers and community volunteers all rallied to help us put up the flags and the final result was breathtaking. We put lights around the flags and the picture that first night was a striking reminder of the sacrifice of all of our service members. There was not a dry eye and we knew then that the walk needed to become a tradition for Whitesville.”
This year, they plan to add programming to the walk with a presentation from Mayfield and guest speaker Tyler Reid, as well as the presentation of the colors. The presentation will begin at 10 a.m. on Nov. 7.
Anyone interested in sponsoring a veteran or current active service member can call the Whitesville Historical Society at 270-233-8035 or stop by the office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For a new sponsor, the cost of a flag is $15. It’s $10 for a renewing sponsor, Ford said.
“This isn’t just for people associated with Whitesville, but anyone that wants to honor their veteran or service member,” she said. “It is truly a breathtaking experience to see all of the flags honoring those that have given so much for us.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
