The city of Whitesville has received more than $240,00 in federal grants, and a $300,000 federal loan, to upgrade its wastewater treatment plant.
Rep. Brett Guthrie’s office announced the loan and the grant Wednesday. The funds come from the federal agriculture department’s rural development office.
Whitesville Mayor Patsy Mayfield said she learned of the loan and the grant Tuesday from Guthie’s staff. The funds will be combined with a $541,240 the city received last October from the state Department of Local Government for the sewer plant project.
“I’m just thrilled we got it, because our sewer plant is 36 to 40 years old, and things are starting to go down,” Mayfield said Wednesday. “We are having problems with our lift station.”
The grants and loans should cover the bulk of the project, Mayfield said. The project includes replacing the plant’s UV system and blower units.
“Right now, we are Band-Aiding things until we can get the money and get the project going,” Mayfield said.
City officials are currently in the planning stages of the project. “We are still going through the process and getting bids together,” Mayfield said, adding that officials hope “at least by the end of the year, we’ll have things going.”
In a prepared statement, Guthrie said: “This grant and loan will allow the city to improve its wastewater treatment facility and eliminate any potential health and safety hazards. It will benefit over 250 Daviess County residents. Congratulations to Whitesville for receiving this competitive award.”
