Students at Whitesville Elementary School raised thousands of dollars during the 2022-23 academic year for the Kids Heart Challenge through the American Heart Association.
The students raised $9,035, which landed the school in the top 25 across Kentucky. During the 2021-22 academic year, the school raised $6,904.
Janet Farrell, physical teacher at Whitesville, said there were 190 schools in Kentucky that participated in the challenge. Across Kentucky, 9,869 students registered for the Kids Heart Challenge.
“Two thousand fifty-six families in Kentucky learned hands-only CPR because of the paperwork the kids take home, plus there’s online and apps students can use,” Farrell said. “There’s a journey they take called Finn’s Mission that teaches them hands-only CPR.”
The lifetime total that Whitesville has raised for the Kids Heart Challenge is $84,852, Farrell said. Across Kentucky, 9,869 students registered for the challenge.
“In our school alone, 117 students registered for the Kids Heart Challenge, and 13 of our students and families completed Finn’s Mission,” she said.
In 2021-22, Addy Howard, current fifth-grader, raised the most money with $1,359 in donations.
This year, she has stayed consistent in her fundraising amount, making her the top participant again for 2022-23. She received the same accolade in 2019 and 2020.
“Every year I take my heart surgery pillow that I got when I had heart surgery, and I’ll hold it up when I make a video that my mom posts on Facebook,” Howard said.
Howard said raising money for the Kids Heart Challenge is important to her.
“It can help kids like me,” she said. “There are some people who want to help their kids but don’t have enough money, so we raise money to help them have surgery.”
Afton Fairchild, Kentucky marketing communications director for the American Heart Association, said there are different ways the organization uses the funds raised.
“One of the things we did in Owensboro this year specifically was work with a coalition of health partners to successfully keep Owensboro a smoke-free community, since there had been recent requests for exceptions to be made,” Fairchild said.
Fairchild said the American Heart Association is working to place HeartCorps staff members, a new collaboration with AmeriCorps, throughout western Kentucky “to better serve communities throughout the Commonwealth and provide additional support and resources throughout the year.”
