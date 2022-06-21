The City of Whitesville is preparing for its 14th Annual Fireworks Show, which will be held Friday, June 24 at Whitesville Park.
Mayor Patsy Mayfield said Monday that the family-friendly event will include live music, food vendors, inflatables and other activities before the fireworks begin at sundown.
“We always have it the last Friday in June because everyone is usually out camping or doing stuff with their family around the Fourth of July,” she said, “so we wanted to have it a week early so everyone can come and enjoy our fireworks.”
Mayfield said the fireworks display is out on by Stuart Snow, and no city funds are used to host the event.
“We send out donation letters to the businesses around the area,” Mayfield said, “and that is what we use to pay for the fireworks show.”
Mayfield said she is not yet sure what this year’s fireworks display will cost.
About 1,000 people are expected to attend the event.
“It brings everyone together, and I just like to have stuff in our community for families to have stuff to attend,” Mayfield said. “It just means a lot to me when we bring everybody together and everyone has a good time.”
The festivities start around 5 p.m. Friday.
For more information, call Whitesville City Hall at 270-233-5666 or Patsy Mayfield at 270-233-5826.
