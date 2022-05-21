Friday evening, the 30 members of Trinity High School’s class of 2022 said goodbye to their teachers, and to each other, at St. Mary of the Woods Horn Community Center.

In her address to the class, senior Taylor Pedley described the Trinity community as a family. But Trinity is also a family tradition: Hadley Hatfield and Corli Mills, for example, have parents who are Trinity graduates.

“We are really close,” Hatfield said of the graduating class. “It’s going to be different, not seeing them every day.”

Graduating, Hatfield said, was bittersweet.

“I’m excited for a new adventure, but I’m going to miss everyone,” she said.

The ceremony was emotional, as students hugged their parents and each other, some wiping away tears.

“This class chose to love like no class I’ve ever encountered,” Principal Emily Hernandez told the graduates. “You love your families, and you love your Trinity family.”

Trinity is a Catholic high school, and Mills said she grew in her faith there.

“My dad went here, and he wanted his kids to grow up with a Catholic education,” Mills said. “They are not afraid to teach what our faith says, while other schools have to hold that back.”

Pedley, in her address, told students their high school years had difficulties. The class had its sophomore year cut off abruptly, and its junior year was disrupted by precautions, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“High school for us wasn’t like the movies,” Pedley said. “It wasn’t picture perfect all the time, but that’s what made it so much better. I wouldn’t trade our experience for the world.

“Looking at our four years as a whole, I hope you can see the beauty and love we shared.”

Mackenna Greenwell said the she will miss the people when she leaves for college.

“Definitely the relationships and the people,” Greenwell said. “People at big schools don’t get as close a bond with their class.”

Nathan West, assistant principal and head boys’ basketball coach, told the students, “even in the face of all the adversity, you were able to accomplish tremendous things. You have all grown so much.”

Hernandez told the students to “use your God-given talents for good, and to bring Christ into the world,” and urged them to “live a life of great virtue” in whatever they choose to pursue.

“You are a special group,” she said.

