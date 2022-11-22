After being cited eight times for wastewater violations over a 2.5-year span, the city of Whitesville is back into compliance with the state’s Department for Environmental Protection, according to city officials.
Department for Environmental Protection documents, obtained by the Messenger-Inquirer through an open records request, show that the city of Whitesville was cited eight times from June 2019 to December 2021 for violations such as emitting wastewater containing E. Coli, suspended solids, and ammonia nitrogen above permitted levels.
According to records, Whitesville officials blamed the violations on “operational and mechanical issues.”
“Much of the equipment was more than 40 years old and is operating well beyond the design life of the equipment. This results in a low efficiency for oxygen transfer and increases the likelihood of equipment failures, which consequently caused violations of the discharge permit,” states a corrective action plan Whitesville submitted to the state in September.
To resolve the violations, Whitesville agreed to pay a $4,000 fine and implement upgrades to its wastewater treatment facility. The violations carried a potential statutory maximum penalty of $550,000, but the state greatly reduced the fine because the city agreed implement more than $1 million in upgrades.
Nick Whistell, who works at the city plant, said the upgrades were mostly completed in September, putting the facility back into compliance with the state. Upgrades included the addition of aeration headers to the plant’s lagoons, a replacement of air piping, and a replacement of the blowers — all meant to increase the oxygen transfer into the lagoons.
Whistell also said Whiteville received “good sludge” from the Regional Water Resource Agency, which introduced healthy biology into the lagoon system for better treatment.
Whitesville Mayor Patsy Mayfield said the upgrades cost $1,085,500 — $784,500 of which was paid for by a grant, and $300,000 from a loan.
Whitesville’s treatment plant serves about 308 customers, receiving an average of about 65,000 gallons of wastewater per day. The plant’s capacity is 100,000 gallons per day.
The plant discharges into the North Fork Panther Creek, which is classified as an impaired waterbody due to its high levels of pollution.
