After being cited eight times for wastewater violations over a 2.5-year span, the city of Whitesville is back into compliance with the state’s Department for Environmental Protection, according to city officials.

Department for Environmental Protection documents, obtained by the Messenger-Inquirer through an open records request, show that the city of Whitesville was cited eight times from June 2019 to December 2021 for violations such as emitting wastewater containing E. Coli, suspended solids, and ammonia nitrogen above permitted levels.

