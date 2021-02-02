Annabel Whitledge, a Henderson singer with Owensboro connections, won the Hollywood Music in Media Awards’ Rising Star (female) Award on Wednesday.
Francine Marseille of Marseille & Company Management in Owensboro said the award was based on the 12-year-old’s first single, “No Strings.”
Whitledge, whose voice is mature beyond her years, has been booked to perform at Friday After 5 on June 4, Marseille, executive-director of the free music festival, said Friday.
Big Rivers Electric Corp. is sponsoring the show.
Whitledge performed at Owensboro’s Bar Louie in December.
Her rise from singing in churches — she sang “Joy to the World” as a solo in church when she was 5 --and performing the national anthem at ballgames to the national stage began in 2019 when she was a finalist in the Owensboro’s Got Talent contest.
Steve Bridgmon, one of the judges, was impressed and introduced her to friends in the music business in Nashville.
A family friend, Chris Caton, helped Whitledge form Annabel Whitledge Music.
In Nashville, she met Jeff Bates, a country singer whose debut single, “The Love Song,” made it to No. 8 on the Billboard country charts in 2003.
He agreed to produce her first album, “No Strings,” which was released in November.
LaTasha Lucinda Shemwell of Owensboro has been working with Whitledge as her vocal coach.
Marseille said the Hollywood Music in Media Awards show is normally a live event in November.
But the coronavirus pandemic forced it to be postponed until this week and go virtual.
That worked in Whitledge’s favor because of the timing of her album’s release.
Marseille said she nominated Whitledge for the award.
The Hollywood Music in Media Awards says that the awards are voted on by “music-media industry professionals comprised of select members of the Society of Composers and Lyricists, The Television Academy, the AMPAS Music Branch, NARAS, the HMMA Advisory Board, performing rights organizations, film music journalists, select music executives and the HMMA Voting Academy.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
