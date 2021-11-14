Calli Whitmore has been named the education coordinator for Theatre Workshop of Owensboro, following Thad Mayhugh’s departure.
Mayhugh, who had been in the position for six years, left to seek employment elsewhere. He previously worked for the Muhlenberg County Schools system and did an earlier stint with TWO before that. In total, he served the organization for nine years.
When the nonprofit’s officials were considering who could fill the position, they didn’t have to look far. Whitmore, born and raised in Owensboro, has been volunteering and working with TWO since she was a child.
She grew up attending camps, clubs and classes hosted by “Mr. Thad” Mayhugh.
Todd Reynolds, TWO executive director, said he and other leaders within the organization are thrilled to welcome Whitmore, and that she is “the perfect fit” for the position.
TWO’s education coordinator works with the county’s elementary schools to provide enrichment for students. Students begin learning what theater is, as well as some of the vocabulary. As they progress through the program, they eventually build up to learning and performing a show as fifth graders.
The coordinator also hosts theater camps and clubs throughout the school year and summer and directs children performances.
“I couldn’t imagine a person better equipped to do the job,” Reynolds said of Whitmore. “She has a wealth of experience. She came with her own built-in institutional knowledge and some background, not only in theater, but in this theater.”
A 2017 Daviess County High School graduate, Whitmore holds a bachelor’s degree in theater and nonprofit leadership from Murray State University. She is enrolled in the University of Kentucky arts administration graduate program.
She grew up participating in TWO shows and programming. Mayhugh influenced her to pursue a career in theater, she said.
“Thad Mayhugh was my mentor, and he really inspired me to go down this theatrical path in life,” Whitmore said.
The TWO education coordinator position appealed to her because it’s an opportunity to give back to a community that did so much for her.
“I really want to inspire the youth of today, just as I was when (Mayhugh) was the education coordinator,” she said.
Whitmore will finish out the school year as the interim education coordinator, at which point TWO will officially post the position. She will assume the permanent position shortly thereafter.
“So far, I love what I’m doing,” she said, adding that this is one of her dream jobs. “I have a lot of big plans, but this was always one of them.”
Reynolds said he appreciates the dedication and passion Mayhugh has had throughout his years with TWO.
Mayhugh, he said, could never be replaced.
“Mr. Thad is a legend,” he said. “Somebody can’t fill his shoes, they will have to find their own shoes and start walking that path.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
