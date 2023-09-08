What’s in a name or a color?
Who decided way back when that grass is green and a round object should be called a wheel?
One more question.
Did you ever stop to think about these things?
Green seems an appropriate name for the color of grass, but that’s simply because we’re used to it.
The person who first picked that color easily could have tabbed it purple or yellow, and we wouldn’t have known the difference.
We know that a wheel has to be round in order to properly perform its function. But, the first wheel could have been called a plate and the name would have been just as acceptable.
Nobody ever convinced me that a wheel actually is a wheel or that grass is really green.
And the thing I take my meals from is a plate simply because some turkey thought that would be a good name.
It would be just as easy and proper to ask another person at the table to pass the wheel of biscuits or tell the salesman at the tire store you had a flat plate.
Our postal service handles millions of letters each day, and I’ll bet not one employee stops to think why those items are called that.
The first letter, instead, could have been called a robber, and the money to mail it now would make it more appropriate.
A lot of words in the English language are derived from other words.
For instance, the word “wife” is derived from an old Latin word meaning control.
Historians will try to tell you that the word “wife” is derived from an old greek word meaning spouse or partner. But, that was back when men pulled women around by the hair on their head.
More from this section
I’ll tell you how confusing it all is.
Let’s take the word “love” and the word “apple.”
The word “love” commonly is associated with the feelings we have for our wives, children, parents, sisters and brothers.
That was before the new morality and love-ins.
An apple, as all of us know, is a tree-grown fruit that got Adam in all kinds of trouble.
What you probably don’t know is that the two words put together — “love apple” — is the old name for the tomato.
Actually, tomato would have been a better name for the apple.
In keeping with some of today’s description passages, Adam, while strolling through the Garden of Eden, would have spotted Eve for the first time and said “look at that tomato.”
I’ve never heard of a man looking at a good looking woman and saying “look at that apple.”
And how about the word politician?
From extensive research, we have determined that the word is derived from an old Polish word meaning shady.
That doesn’t mean it didn’t apply on cloudy days.
It could have been that the first person to call another person a politician actually was calling them a dirty name and people after that simply decided that if the shoe fits, wear it.
And that leads you into wondering why a shoe is called a shoe … or why …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.