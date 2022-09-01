On the north side of the front of the terminal at Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport is a worn state historical marker honoring the birthplace of Albert Smith Marks, governor of Tennessee from 1879 to 1881.
Marks has been largely forgotten in his hometown and probably is barely remembered today in Tennessee.
But he was an interesting man.
The marker was erected in 1970.
A newspaper story at the time said that Marks’ parents, Elisha and Elizabeth Lashbrook Marks owned 656 acres three miles from Owensboro.
He was born there on Oct. 16, 1836.
The house Marks was born in and another house on the property were moved to West Parrish Avenue when the airport was built.
They were razed in 1995 to make way for what’s now the Wingfield Inn & Suites.
Marks’ father died in 1850, when he was 14.
And he quit school to work the farm.
But they say Marks spent as much time as possible reading fiction, history, biographies and the Greek and Roman classics.
When Marks was 19, he moved to Winchester, Tennessee, to study law with a relative, Arthur S. Colyar.
He was admitted to the bar in 1858.
When the Civil War broke out three years later, Marks was strongly opposed to secession.
But when Tennessee seceded from the Union, he enlisted in the Confederate Army.
He was elected as a captain and later promoted to colonel.
At the battle of Stones River in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Dec. 31, 1862, Marks led a bayonet charge against a Union position.
He was shot in the leg, and surgeons had to amputate it.
After a long convalescence, Marks served as a judge advocate to the staff of General Nathan Bedford Forrest until the end of the war.
After the war, he gained a reputation as one of the most brilliant lawyers in the state.
In 1878, Marks ran for governor of Tennessee as a Democrat and won the office.
When his term was up, however, he declined to seek a second.
Marks died at the Maxwell House Hotel in Nashville on Nov. 4, 1891.
