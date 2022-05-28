Memorial Day weekend — the time set aside for grilling and swimming and cornhole and just generally hanging around and having fun.

All the privileges afforded to us by those who gave their lives to ensure our freedom.

As always, our community is hosting numerous ceremonies to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country.

I have a couple of those events marked on my calendar, but will also observe the day in my own way with visits to graves of veteran ancestors across Daviess County, as I always do.

But this year, mostly, I will be remembering the children.

Where is the “memorial day” for the children who have been senselessly taken from their families and loved ones — just because they were a student at a school in the United States?

Columbine, Paducah, Parkland, Sandy Hook … Those losses, and many, many others, weren’t enough for us, as a nation, to say “Enough”?

I guess not, because now we have added the names of 19 little fourth-grade children and two teachers from Texas to the list.

I looked at the photographs of some of the children who died on May 24.

One little boy looks so much like my grandson, it took my breath away.

I love my Brody Coyote.

And someone loved little Jose. He was 10. He liked baseball and video games. He wore a T-shirt with a Lego Ninja character.

The Memorial Day services in Owensboro/Daviess County and across the nation will pay tribute to the lives lost in service, and that is absolutely the right thing to do.

If ever death can be considered noble, at least — at least! — there is honor in sacrificing oneself for the nation and the values it represents.

So what does that leave us to say for the children killed for no reason at all? Just needlessly, stupidly, cruelly murdered?

Whose values did they die for? What do their deaths represent?

And what does it say about us, as a nation, that we won’t even try to find a way to end this carnage, or at least make it more difficult to acquire the kinds of weapons that ought never to be in the hands of anyone outside law enforcement and the military? Weapons designed for one thing and one thing only: To kill as many people as possible, as efficiently as possible.

I am sad and angry and resentful on this Memorial Day weekend.

As I remember those who have fallen on the field of battle, I will also be remembering those who fell among the desks and the textbooks and the blocks and the backpacks and the notebooks and the crayons.

And I will remember the nation I thought I knew, the country to whose flag I have pledged allegiance all my life, with its promise of liberty and justice for all.

But not life.

Not for the children.

That’s a promise we have yet to make.