Katelyn Garrett, Whooping Crane Outreach Program assistant for the International Crane Foundation, will discuss Kentucky's sandhill and whooping crane population at Tuesday's meeting of the Daviess County Audubon Society.
The International Crane Foundation works worldwide to conserve cranes and the ecosystems, watersheds and flyways on which they depend. It provides knowledge, leadership and inspiration to engage people in resolving threats to 15 cranes species.
As of January, there were 25 wintering whooping cranes in Indiana and five to eight in Kentucky, according to the ICF. The DCAS is planning a Feb. 11 field trip to Goose Pond FMA, near Linton, Indiana. It is a wintering spot for whooping cranes and where 600 sandhill cranes were spotted Thursday.
Garrett is headquartered in Indiana, where she works closely with the wintering cranes. She is a recent graduate of Purdue University with a bachelor’s in wildlife with a minor in insect biology.
The chapter will meet at 7 p.m. at the Owenboro Museum of Science and History, 122 E. Second St.
