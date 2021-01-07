You know, I don’t mind getting older.
I mean, I’ve lived through some interesting times.
And I wouldn’t want to have missed those years.
But I do get tired when other people aren’t aging along with me.
Well, fictional people really.
Take “Blondie,” for instance.
She and Dagwood have been around since my parents were kids.
And now the Bumsteads are a lot younger than me.
“Beetle Bailey” has been in the Army since 1950.
And he’s still a private after 71 years?
“Hi & Lois” have been married 66 years.
And that baby still can’t talk.
And don’t get me started on “Family Circus.”
Mary Worth isn’t in this newspaper any more.
But she was an old woman in 1938, when that strip began.
And then there are the movies.
Take James Bond, for instance.
In the books, Bond was a World War II veteran.
He was about the same age as Ian Fleming, the guy who wrote the books.
And Fleming was born in 1908.
For those of us who came of age in the ‘60s, Sean Connery was “the real James Bond.”
And he died last year at 90.
But Bond keeps getting younger.
Superman is 83.
Heck, he fought in World War II, just like my father.
But now, he’s younger than my son.
Batman is about to turn 82.
Wonder Woman is 79.
Even Spider-Man will turn 59 this year.
Robert B. Parker’s fictional Boston private eye, Spenser, is 84.
But do any of these guys slow down?
Nope, they just keep getting younger.
But, me?
I just keep getting older.
Here’s my idea for a series of movies and comic strips.
Let’s age these characters — or at least some of them — to their correct stage of life.
Let’s see how they’re handling the aging process.
After all, like Bette Davis said, “Getting old ain’t for sissies.”
Let’s see how superheroes handle it.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
