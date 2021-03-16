Kentucky Wesleyan College announced Monday evening it would be pausing its in-person classes and canceling all student life activities on campus for at least a week.
In a press release, college officials explained this action is due to the campus going into its Level 4 (Red), which means there is “widespread outbreak with threat of overwhelming our student support systems,” and clarified this includes the number of students in quarantine and isolation.
Under Level 4, the campus will “limit access to campus, restrict movement, close non-residential buildings” move to remote classes and remote work when possible, and take all measures previously taken for student safety, the release said.
According to the KWC coronavirus dashboard available on the campus website, there are currently 11 students on campus who have tested positive for COVID-19, and two commuter students who have.
The college has also allotted specific space on campus for students to isolate and quarantine if and when they receive a confirmed positive case of COVID-19. Currently 87% of that space is occupied.
Once 24 of the quarantine/isolation rooms go above 24, Eddie Kenny, KWC vice president of advancement, said that the college reaches a level of mandatory quarantine.
While the school didn’t want to have another break from in-person learning for students, he added that everyone has now adapted to being able to move quickly to remote learning.
At the time of this report, Kenny said he and other college officials are unsure why the spike is positive cases and quarantines has occurred.
Thomas Mitzel, KWC president, said this decision has been made because of the rising number of positive cases and limited quarantine space available on campus.
“Although we hoped not to have to enact this level of response, it is important that we do in order to keep our campus community safe,” Mitzel said. “We anticipate this proactive response will help limit the impact and help us resume and complete our spring semester in the safest manner possible.”
The press release said KWC will “reassess the situation concerning a return to regular operations on Monday, March 22,” and officials direct on-campus residents to limit their movements unless otherwise necessary. Campus dining will also be adjusted to grab and go options.
KWC officials encourage students to monitor and report any COVID-19 symptoms to the KWC vice president of student affairs Rebecca McQueen-Ruark at 270-852-3285, or rmcqueen@kwc.edu; faculty who begin experiencing symptoms should contact KWC vice president of academic affairs Paula Dehn at 270-852-3117, or pdehn@kwc.edu; and staff who begin experiencing symptoms are encouraged to contact KWC director of human resources Linda Keller at 270-851-3110, or lkeller@kwc.edu.
To learn more information about KWC’s response to the pandemic, visit www.kwc.edu/ coronavirus.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
