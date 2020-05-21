Gordy Wilcher, who retired last year after 46 years as the owner of Owensboro Music Center, has filed to run for Owensboro City Commission.
Wilcher, a local musician known for being a member of the Velvet Bombers, filed to run for the office on Tuesday.
As a businessman, Wilcher said he thinks he can help small businesses navigate City Hall and access resources.
“Having had a great career for that long, I felt it was time to give back and be a servant,” Wilcher said.
“I’d considered (seeking public office) for several years, and I’ve been encouraged by friends and city leaders to get involved,” Wilcher said. Owensboro is “a great community,” he said, but “there’s still work to be done.”
Small business development would be a priority, Wilcher said. “I would like to help small businesses, and get them down a favorable path to more success.”
Wilcher said he would work to direct businesses to city agencies that can assist them.
“I think one of the things the city could have done better was communication,” Wilcher said. “... For me, it was frustrating to find the sources to get things done.
“I have had customers come in and say, ‘I’d like to get this done, but I don’t know where to go in the city,” Wilcher said. A priority would be “to guide them, to make it a little more easier for everybody to be successful.”
Wilcher said substance abuse, particularly meth addiction, has affected people he knows, and his business was once victimized by an employee suffering from addiction to methamphetamine. Wilcher said he would be an advocate for crime victims.
“One thing that concerns me is the collateral damage … especially the children,” Wilcher said. “I’m very interested in trying to help us improve” while being “a voice for victims.”
Being an independent business owner provided experience that would help him as a city commissioner, he said.
“With my business history, I was the sales manager, the janitor and the bookkeeper,” Wilcher said. “I think 46 years of running a business would give me a lot of insight.”
Wilcher said, “I would like to let people know I plan to be a full-time commissioner and fulfill all the requirements of the office.
“I’m proud of the city,” Wilcher said. “... I think the future can be bright.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
