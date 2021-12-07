Wild Mountain Thyme will perform its “Celtic Christmas Concert” at the Daviess County Public Library at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16.
Made up of duo Brenda Miller and Chuck Flaim, Wild Mountain Thyme performs an eclectic collection of Celtic, old time, folk, gospel, Americana, rock and classic music. Instruments used include the mountain dulcimer, hammer dulcimer, Irish penny whistle, bowed psaltery, guitar, mandolin, harmonica and cajon.
For more information, call the Daviess County Public Library at 270-684-0211.
