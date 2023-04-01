Some of my favorite words, and there they were, all together:
Outdoor Wilderness Survival Skills.
So what if this class was advertised for kids ages 6 to 9? I have the perfect adventure buddy in my grandboy Zeke. Stuff like this is right up my alley! I mean, his alley.
Well, fine: Our alley.
I got permission from his parents, submitted the registration form and fee, reminded Zeke to wear sturdy shoes and a jacket, and on the appointed day, picked him up and off we went into the wild blue yonder.
First, of course, we stopped for lunch. I’ll spare you the details, but that turned out to be somewhat of a dud. This is the second time in a row Zeke and I have been disappointed by one of the fast food joints that line that stretch of highway in Henderson.
Fool us twice, next time we’ll eat in Owensboro.
Our first rule of adventure is no complaining, so we didn’t; just tucked this bit of knowledge away for future reference and rolled on down the highway toward Audubon State Park.
Another of the lessons I try to instill in my grandchildren is that early is on time, and on time is late. So naturally, we arrived a little early, which worked out great because it gave us time to browse around in the gift shop (there’s always a gift shop!), where we purchased a couple of geodes and a new insect catcher, which I tucked away in my truck for future use.
The class began, and Zeke dutifully applied his name tag sticker to his shirt as we entered the auditorium. Kids filled seats in the front rows, while parents and the occasional grandparent sat discreetly in the back.
Ranger Lisa began her presentation by cautioning children against behaviors that might result in their getting lost in the woods, then transitioned smoothly to what they should do if such an unfortunate situation were to occur.
She opened a backpack and presented a brief show-and-tell of the items anyone should carry anytime they plan to go hiking, regardless of how long or short that hike might be expected to last. It was all good, solid, basic stuff: Water bottle, granola bars, a whistle, compass, marking tape, headlamp, first aid kit, emergency blanket … the hit parade of the backpack world.
Throughout her presentation, kids raised their hands to ask or answer questions, but it was clear they were really waiting for Part II of this class, which was the opportunity to go outside and put some of these newfound skills into practice.
More from this section
Sure enough, off we went! Over hill and over dale, we all hit the muddy trail.
Lisa continually reminded everyone that the most important thing to remember about getting lost is to not do it in the first place, so with that in mind, we all stopped every so often to turn around and memorize landmarks that we had already passed so we might recognize them again when retracing our steps.
As we entered the woods, the kids grew more and more animated, chattering like squirrels as they followed our ranger leader along the path. Bringing up the rear, we parents/grandparents were a little more subdued as we stumbled over limbs, skidded across a stream and staggered up a hill.
Arriving at a preordained location, Lisa spelled out the scenario: Despite our best efforts, we were lost in the woods and would have to take shelter for the night. What to do, what to do?
The first order of business was to build a shelter. The kids quickly located a fallen tree, with roots that offered a bit of a natural shelter. Under Lisa’s direction, the kids scurried around, gathering branches and leaves to build walls to shield the lost hiker from the night wind.
Nobody asked whether the little stick house might provide protection from wolves, bears or whatever other critters might be roaming the woods at night.
Me, I didn’t bring it up either.
We all learned a lot that day, especially me. After watching two dozen small children dash hither and yon, snatching up armfuls of sticks and leaves, climbing over fallen tree trunks, shrieking at spiders and bugs (which probably were doing a little shrieking in their own languages) — I’d prefer to take my chances with the bears than to try to wrangle these junior outdoorsmen.
I thanked Lisa (she earned it) and herded Zeke toward the parking lot.
“Did you have fun?” I asked. “Did you learn anything?”
“Yeah!” he exclaimed, stopping to inspect a dead worm and the ants that were doing what nature does naturally.
I waited patiently … and happily.
The day had been — dare I say it? — a wild success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.