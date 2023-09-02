The future for Henderson County’s Green River National Wildlife Refuge is the focus of the Sept. 5 program of the Daviess County Audubon Society.
Mark Morton, from the Friends of Green River NWR, will present the program at 7 p.m at the Owensboro Museum of Science and History, 122 E. Second St.
