A new name will be on the ballot for the upcoming election for the McLean County sheriff this May.
Livermore resident and Democratic candidate Todd Wilkerson will face Republican incumbent Kenneth Frizzell in the general election.
Both are running unopposed in the May primary.
As a young child, Wilkerson, 49, recalls when he was at his parents’ store, the now-defunct Wilkerson’s Market in Island, when he saw the officers from the sheriff’s office at the bank located next store bringing a person out in handcuffs due to a domestic situation.
“It was that moment that I thought, ‘That’s what I want to do,’ ” Wilkerson said.
Raised in Island, Wilkerson is a lifelong county resident, graduating from McLean County High School in 1990 before heading off to Owensboro Community College (now Owensboro Community and Technical College) and worked odd jobs before getting hired on by the Livermore Police Department at 27 in January 2000, where he was one of the two officers.
During his three-year stint, Wilkerson graduated from the police academy located at Eastern Kentucky University before moving onto the McLean County Sheriff’s Office for over seven years and worked up the ranks to chief deputy.
He then moved onto Hartford Police Department in Ohio County for a short period before being hired on with the Owensboro Police Department for 10 years working as a patrolman and night-shift officer before becoming a detective, working on cases ranging from petty and capital crimes.
“Being a police officer is something I’ve always wanted as a child (and) fortunately I got to do that,” Wilkerson said. “...It came true for me ….”
Wilkerson took an early retirement in September 2020 and began working as a farmer and pheasant hunter for John Wright and Hanley Creek Outfitters.
“I feel like I’m a small county, small city type guy. That’s just who I am,” Wilkerson said. “I just knew that it was time to do something different and I weighed all my options (to see) what was best for me ….”
Since announcing his candidacy, Wilkerson has outlined some of the things he plans to do if elected to the sheriff’s role, such as attending and holding his own traveling town hall meetings in the communities of Beech Grove, Calhoun, Island, Sacramento and Livermore to receive input from residents.
“Everybody speaks that they have an open-door policy, and I certainly will too,” Wilkerson said. “They can call me up and come to me, but I want to be able to go to them. As a sheriff, I feel that you need to go to the communities and address their needs there.”
Wilkerson plans to meet regularly with judges and prosecutors regarding investigations to ensure they are “conducted to the highest standard” and notes case investigation was a priority during his time as a detective with OPD.
Additionally, Wilkerson plans to “restore adequate patrols” to all county communities through time management and effective scheduling, which he said is in response to comments that he “routinely heard” from other residents, while planning to professionalize the office by obtaining a Certificate of Accreditation from the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police.
The safety of children, who Wilkerson described as “our greatest asset,” plays a pivotal component of what Wilkerson plans to uphold if elected, stating that he plans to have an increase in deputies present inside every school through scheduling with “existing personnel” and Wilkerson himself.
Wilkerson said the idea came from his experience while with OPD, adding that the day shift patrol would go to a school in its sector to perform a “school check,” which Wilkerson claimed to have a positive response from teachers and staff.
“...I want to be that mentor for kids,” Wilkerson said. “...When I’m out and about, I want to … be that person that they can look up to. They are our future.”
Wilkerson also hopes that having more officers stop by the schools routinely can allow folks to build personal one-on-one relationships and see the officers are “just like everybody else,” while he hopes that the community at large will also see his intentions.
“I just try to … show that I have compassion,” Wilkerson said. “When you start being able to relate and talk to people and they see that you truly, sincerely care, they’re more open to talk to you and you can kind of break down that wall …. I truly think I have that.
“What I like to tell people is that most people are not bad people; they’re just making bad decisions. I realized that and I try to treat everyone with respect and that compassion no matter what kind of situation they’re in.”
Though he admits to finding peace in his new profession, Wilkerson said that the fire for law enforcement has been burning and looks forward to the opportunity.
“I still got that passion in me to do it,” Wilkerson said. “I felt like I just have so much more to offer, especially now that I ended up in my career as a detective, being able to go to a few other agencies and learn things and the experience that I have …. I think that I have something more to offer. …I want to give back to McLean County and I think I have that passion and that experience to be that sheriff. ...I have something to offer, and I have more to give.”
