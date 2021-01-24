Don Wilkins, features editor of the Messenger-Inquirer, has won the 2020 Kentucky Farm Bureau Communications Award.
“It’s ironic that a city boy is getting this award,” he said.
Wilkins grew up on McFarland Avenue in western Owensboro.
But from 2000 to 2011, he was editor of the Ohio County Times-News, in a county which has more than 150,000 acres of farmland.
“I had to learn about agriculture fast,” Wilkins said. “Darren Luttrell (an Ohio County farmer) and Greg Comer (agriculture extension agent) really helped me out when I started. I knew just enough to be dangerous.”
He said, “Probably my first agriculture story was something about how the harvest went that year. Darren was such a good promoter of agriculture that I relied on him a lot.”
Wilkins said, “We don’t do this stuff for awards, but it’s great to be recognized by the Kentucky Farm Bureau. Farmers are trying to make a living and feed the world. I’m grateful that they thought enough of me to nominate me for this award.”
Joan Hayden, Daviess County Farm Bureau president, said, “He’s always been available to us for anything to do with agriculture. He’s done good work for agriculture. We were really pleased that he won.”
She said the Farm Bureau has 10,300 members in Daviess County and 470,000 in the state.”
A news release says, “The Kentucky Farm Bureau Communications Award recognizes and honors the outstanding efforts of a professional journalist whose recent work has contributed to a better public understanding and appreciation of the people, communities and issues connected to Kentucky agriculture.”
Wilkins writes a weekly agriculture feature in the Messenger-Inquirer.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
