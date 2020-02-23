Ryan Williams was named Estes Elementary School principal during a special called site-based council meeting at the school on Sunday.
Williams was most recently serving as Estes interim principal following the resignation of Shari Holzmeyer last summer. After working 11 years at Estes, Holzmeyer took a job with Henderson County Schools.
Williams said he is both honored and humbled to be selected as the next principal at Estes Elementary. He thanked administrators, the site-based council, teachers and staff at Estes, as well as his family, for putting their trust in him.
“I also just want to thank my students,” Williams said. “They have taught me so much more about life and resiliency than I could have ever taught them. They are the most wonderful students, the most loving students, and they will give you all that they have. They are just amazing.”
He said growing up he had three goals: to be an NBA basketball player, to be a game show host and to be an educator. While the first one never panned out, he joked, he was able to realize his second goal after becoming a teacher. He later developed a fourth goal: to lead a school with passion and amusement.
Growing up, Williams said, he struggled as a student, which is why he is able to relate to students who have similar experiences.
“I was pulled out for special reading classes all the way up to the end of third grade,” Williams said. “I have a passion for working with (students) because I know if it weren’t for my parents and the teachers that pushed me, I wouldn’t be here where I am. That’s why I push our students and our teachers so hard to make every student accountable for their learning.”
He held his hands in the shape of a triangle and said that is why he always said it takes three pillars to help a child be successful: parents, teachers, and the students.
Interim OPS Superintendent Matthew Constant said the site-based council worked hard to come to the decision of who would be the new leader at Estes. They interviewed well-qualified applicants and discussed strengths and challenges, “but in the end Mr. Williams topped all candidates with his very apparent passion for the kids and families here at Estes,” Constant said.
“He has spent over 20 years with us at OPS ... We know that Ryan will leave the place in a better place then when he found it,” Constant said. “I could not be more excited about this, to deal with Ryan in this capacity, and I know many of you are very supportive of him as well.”
Before stepping in as interim, Williams was the assistant principal at the school, a position he has held for eight years. He began his teaching career at Cravens Elementary School in 1999, and was there until he accepted a position as curriculum coordinator at Estes in 2012. He became the assistant principal in 2018.
He will assume the position as Estes principal immediately.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
