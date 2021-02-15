At 19, Hannah Willner may be Owensboro’s youngest restaurateur.
Late last month, she reopened HannahBell’s Southern Cafe in Village West Shopping Center on Carter Road.
The diner had closed at the end of July because of the coronavirus pandemic.
But cases have started dropping in recent days.
Her father, Henry Willner, opened the restaurant, named for his daughters Hannah and Bella, in the spring of 2019.
But Hannah Willner said she owns it now.
“I started as a hostess when I was 14 and moved into serving pretty quickly,” she said. “My mom always worked two jobs as a server and I picked it up quickly.”
Her sister, Bella, the second half of the restaurant’s name, is a high school freshman.
She works there on Saturdays.
“Between COVID and the weather, business has been slow,” Willner said. “We’ve added curbside pickup and delivery on orders of $25 or more with a $5 service charge. We’re trying to do everything we can to attract customers.”
But some of the former customers haven’t heard that the restaurant has reopened, she said.
As for COVID, Willner said, “We’re taking all the precautions. Some of our older customers are like family to us.”
She said, “We’re working with a reduced menu now because business is slow. But we’re hoping it picks up soon.”
Willner said, “We have full new team. Jenny Hopkins is our new cook. She’s been cooking for years. She’s at the Farmhouse Restaurant in Calhoun too.”
While the weather is cold, she said, “We have soups of the day to warm people up.”
The cafe serves plate lunches every day with things like meatloaf, chicken pot pie, chicken-fried chicken and fish.
“Wednesday is always something different,” Willner said. “We have tons of options. People love our hash brown casseroles, pecan pies, pulled pork and burgers. You can order whole pies.”
She said, “We have a conference room with a TV for power-point presentations and a coffee bar.”
People can call 270-240-5314 to reserve it.
Hours are from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
But Willner is thinking about staying open until 5:30 p.m. on Fridays during Lent.
“People love our catfish and salmon patties,” she said.
The restaurant has a staff of eight.
“We love this shopping center,” Willner said. “It’s perfect for us.”
270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
