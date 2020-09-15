Anne Marie Higgins opened Willow & Pine European Market at 105 W. Second St. — next door to Mellow Mushroom — in May.
But she’s already outgrown that space and plans to move to 126 W. Second St. — the former Nona’s Downtown Market — on Oct. 5.
The store on the corner of St. Ann and West Second Street has been empty since Maria Kelly moved Nona’s out of downtown in May 2016 after two years.
“People loved her store,” Higgins said. “Everyone refers to that space as Nona’s and it makes me feel very proud to be following in her footsteps. It is the most beautiful space downtown and I’m excited to bring it back to life.”
The new store will have double the space of her current store, she said.
“The store has been successful beyond what I had imagined,” Higgins said. “My original dream was to have a small shop offering European pottery and ceramics. However, in listening to customer needs and requests, I’ve grown the store to include baking and kitchen items, linens, candles and gifts. And I have begun offering a wedding registry.”
She said, “The current location is not large enough to accommodate all of that. Also, I do not have a front window to display my beautiful products. People on the street don’t have any idea what is inside.”
The new location has display windows on both Second and St. Ann streets.
Higgins will drop “European” from the store’s name with the move — changing the name to “Willow & Pine Market.”
The store will feature Arte Italica and Ceramiche Edelweiss Italian collections, Polish pottery, Mason Cash baking and cooking items, luxury linens from Crown Linen Designs, Votivo candles, Nordicware Bakeware, Wustoff knives, French glassware from LaRochere, Island Bamboo utensils and cutting boards, Cutting/Serving boards from Epicurean and Teak Haus, utensils and kitchen gadgets from Cusipro, Joseph Joseph and Dreamfarm and collections from Michel Design Works, including the Clean Kitchen line.
The wedding registry will include Wedgwood, Vera Wang Wedgwood and Arte Italica Italian collections.
And Higgins wants to have pop-up stores for other businesses to come in for a day or two to sell their products to her customers and bring their customers to her store.
She also wants to have monthly classes on such things as wine and cheese pairings, tablescaping and how to build charcuterie boards.
“I want my store to be a hub of activity for downtown and a place to build community,” Higgins said.
Rosemary Conder, who owns the building with her husband, Larry, said, “I’m thrilled to have Ann moving to 126. We always knew the location would be perfect for a business like hers, where locals and tourists alike could have an experiences unlike any other.”
She said, “Her classic style and passion for unique quality items will make Willow & Pine a destination. People are looking for a welcoming and friendly shopping experience and they will definitely find it with Ann’s hospitality.”
Higgins said with the pandemic people are spending more time at home and more time cooking.
“They want beautiful and functional things for their homes,” she said.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
