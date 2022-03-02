Residents living in the Wimsatt Court subdivision are asking those who travel along Kentucky Highway 54 in Owensboro to please be courteous of those entering and leaving their neighborhood.
Tammy Laforce said Tuesday that she has lived in the neighborhood across from Popeyes for 10 years, and that traffic remains an issue for the neighborhood. She is concerned that an upcoming project to widen the highway will make it even worse.
“It is already hard enough to get in and out of here, so when they start all of that, it is really going to be bad,” she said.
The Wimsett Court subdivision was built before all the restaurants and shops sprang up around it, and Highway 54 was just a two-lane road. A secondary entrance or exit was not put in by developers because traffic wasn’t an issue.
Laforce said she is hoping a secondary access road, which was approved last year, will be constructed before work on the highway commences.
“It has just gradually gotten worse and worse, because the more they build, the more traffic is out here,” she said.
George Richardson, a 35-year resident of Wimsatt Court, said a house was purchased and demolished by the state to make way for a secondary entrance and exit to the subdivision, but no further work has been done.
Richardson said he believes it is just about impossible to turn left onto Highway 54. He oftentimes will have to turn right and then turn around to head towards his destination.
“What I do is, I have to turn right and go up the hill and then turn around and go back,” he said. “I don’t try to turn left. If one side stops, the other side doesn’t.”
Resident Jeff Lomax said he does not have any concerns about the planned widening of Highway 54, because of the planned secondary entrance and exit, which he said should make it a little easier for residents to come and go from their homes.
The widening should also help with the flow of traffic, which can become backed up from traffic light to traffic light.
While a marker was painted on the roadway in front of the only entrance and exit to the subdivision, in a bid to make the public more aware of people coming and going from the neighborhood, Lomax said car accidents are still a regular occurrence.
“It is a safety issue,” he said. I was coming home from work one night and got here at 8:30 p.m., and there was a wreck right there where you pull in.”
Lomax said he had to wait for a car hauler to come and remove the damaged vehicle before he was allowed by police to enter his neighborhood.
“I was trying to turn in, and he said, ‘Back up, you can’t turn in here,’ ” he said.
County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said both the widening of Highway 54 and the installation of a secondary access to Wimsatt Court are state projects.
“It is a function of the state, and the state has been tied up with the COVID-19 pandemic, as has everybody else,” Mattingly said. “As far as being able to get the projects done, I really haven’t had an update on that lately.”
Mattingly said he knows the project has been designed and is hopeful construction will begin within the next few years.
