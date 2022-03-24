Lora Wimsatt is headed for her second and, she hopes, final retirement.
Wimsatt, spokeswoman for the Daviess County Public Schools district, will be leaving her post at the end of June after 20 years of service to the school system as its public information officer.
Before working for DCPS, Wimsatt worked for the Messenger-Inquirer for 27 years, doing various jobs before being named editor of the Community news section. She also has been writing a weekly column for the newspaper since 1988.
Working for DCPS has been “incredibly rewarding,” she said, because of having the chance to work with staff members across the district to share news of all the great things going on in schools. She said she loves putting kids and staff in the spotlight through partnerships with local media.
“I always think about how excited little kids are to see their picture or read their names in the newspaper,” she said. “I especially appreciate opportunities to celebrate kids who demonstrate examples of outstanding character.”
It’s her philosophy as district spokesperson to work behind the scenes, encouraging and empowering others to share their knowledge, she said.
“We trust them to do the work; we can certainly trust them to talk about it,” she said. “My role is to give them confidence in telling their own stories.”
The job does have some challenges, she said, especially when it comes to unfortunate or difficult situations that occur and it’s important and necessary for students, their families and the public to know what is happening in a school, especially during a crisis event.
Wimsatt said it’s a responsibility she takes seriously.
“I feel very blessed and fortunate to work for a superintendent and other leaders who believe in transparency and integrity,” she said.
Matt Robbins, DCPS superintendent, said he and Wimsatt have worked together for more than 20 years, but have grown closer since he became the district’s leader in 2017. He said she has been “the most dependable, reliable and professional person” he has had the chance to work with.
He also said she is a great writer, and he considers her the “district wordsmith.”
“Without question, we will miss her,” Robbins said. “I will miss her on a personal and professional level. I know many of my colleagues feel the exact same way.”
This week, Wimsatt received the OV Jones Memorial Award, presented by the Kentucky School Public Relations Association during its annual spring conference. It’s the top award for school public relations in the state and is named for OV Jones, former superintendent of Grant County Schools and the first superintendent to join the KYSPRA.
Wimsatt was nominated for the award by several KYSPRA members and was presented the award at her last KYSPRA conference by the association’s president, Jared Revlett, spokesman for Owensboro Public Schools.
Revlett said Wimsatt has been a valuable asset to DCPS, but also an “incredible mentor to those in other districts, helping them get acclimated to their new positions and providing guidance when needed.”
“She has helped grow the membership of our organization throughout western Kentucky and has always been someone to rely on for advice or support when needed,” Revlett said. “She will be dearly missed by our organization, but we wish her all the best in her retirement.”
When she retires — for good this time — Wimsatt said she plans to read as much as she can, host learning camps for her beloved grandkids and go on many adventures.
“I have a long list of things I hope to accomplish after retirement,” she said. “I love to travel, and I love adventure. I want to load up my dog and my backpack into my pickup truck and just take off for parts unknown, with no deadline for return. I want to visit the Statue of Liberty, Savannah, Gettysburg, Ireland and Hobart, Indiana.”
She also has aspirations of hosting “Find a Grave” events and working on her family tree research project, as well as making contributions through community service opportunities.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
