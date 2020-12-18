Lora Wimsatt, the public information officer for Daviess County Public Schools, sees the work the Goodfellows Club does daily for schoolchildren in the county.
Here are the comments she sent about the club to the Messenger-Inquirer:
The Goodfellows Club does wonderful work in our community. They move quietly behind the scenes, working directly with schools to identify children and youth in need of shoes, coats, clothing and emergency dental care. These resources and services are provided discreetly and respectfully so the child is never embarrassed.
School staff members are among the greatest supporters of the Goodfellows Club because we see the positive impact they have on our kids. We see little children shine when they walk into school wearing their new shoes, and we see the big kids standing a little taller when they are able to come to school with a warm winter coat. Of course, the school year looks very different this year, so we are not able to host many of our fundraising activities, such as potluck chili luncheons. But the need is still as real as ever.
We appreciate Goodfellows from across the Owensboro/Daviess County community, and it’s amazing to know that 100% of all donations go directly to support our children. The Goodfellows Club has been “Kids First” since 1916, and there are generations of children whose lives have been touched by their service.
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to: Goodfellows Club, Messenger-Inquirer, P.O. Box 1480, Owensboro, KY 42302 or made online at www.goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/donate. Another link to donate online is https://app.mobilecause.com/form/3ebhXQ?vid=eoq13. Or, text RollCall to 41444.
Because of COVID-19, in-person donations at the Messenger-Inquirer are unavailable at this time.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
