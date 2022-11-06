High winds in the Owensboro-Daviess County area Saturday morning resulted in several power outages and fallen trees across the county.
Leslie Barr, spokesperson for Kenergy, said there were 64 different power outages reported in the Daviess County area.
As of Saturday afternoon, Barr said there were 945 Kenergy customers without power. Barr was unable to provide a projected restoration time for those outages.
“Our crews are still out there working to restore power to those customers,” she said.
Barr said at 9:30 a.m., there were 7,000 Kenergy customers without power in all of their service areas, but that the majority of those were in Henderson and Daviess counties.
Owensboro Municipal Utilities’ spokesperson, Sonya Dixon, said more than 3,200 OMU customers without power at the height of the outage.
“We began restoring power and would receive more calls, adding on to the number,” she said. “They were all mostly tree- and wind-related.”
Saturday night, Dixon said less than 30 OMU customers were without power.
Both Barr and Dixon said if a driver comes across a downed power line, report it to Kenergy or OMU, avoid the line and assume it is live.
Andy Ball, director of the Daviess County Emergency Management Agency, said that aside from trees being down, he had not received any property damage reports.
Ball said he spoke to Owensboro Fire Department personnel and was told they had not received a significant number of reports.
