Windy Hollow is coming to town.
Hal’s Windy Hollow Restaurant has operated at several locations in western Daviess County since 1964 — the last 26 years at 8260 Kentucky 81.
It has served breakfast on Sundays only since it moved to that location.
Now, Evelyn Miller, the owner, is expanding into Owensboro with the Windy Hollow Biscuit House.
It’s scheduled to open in mid-March in the former Ponderosa Steakhouse and later El Toribio Mexican Restaurant location in Wesleyan Park Plaza.
The Windy Hollow Restaurant will continue serving its Sunday breakfast buffets as well.
Miller said she and her daughter, Hallie McCarty, had been discussing an Owensboro location for several years.
“We were about to pull the trigger in March 2020,” she said. “And then COVID hit.”
So the Biscuit House went on the back burner for two years.
Miller said the the 5,831-square-foot building at 630 Emory Drive is 30% to 40% larger than the Windy Hollow Restaurant.
The Biscuit House will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. for breakfast, brunch and lunch on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Miller said.
It will not have a buffet, she said.
The menu will include 10 to 12 biscuit breakfast sandwiches, waffles, sides, salad and coffee, Miller said.
The restaurant will employ 15 people to start, she said.
Miller said she will continue to operate the Windy Hollow Drag Strip, 4731 Windy Hollow Road.
She resigned as executive director of the American Red Cross, Western Kentucky Chapter, after five years and 10 months, in December 2020.
Miller said she planned to concentrate on the family businesses — Hal’s Windy Hollow Restaurant and the Windy Hollow race tracks.
Her father, the late Hal Miller, was still working when he was 90, she said.
“I don’t see retirement in my future,” Miller said.
