Evelyn Miller is handed the ‘Best Burger’ trophy from Jim Gilles of Hill View Farms Meats on Friday as Dave Kirk, destination management director for the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, and Chef Quentin Lindsey watch at The Windy Hollow Biscuit House in Wesleyan Park Plaza.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Who makes the best burger in Owensboro?

The Windy Hollow Biscuit House in Wesleyan Park Plaza.

Keith Lawrence, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.

