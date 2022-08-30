Owensboro folk artist Elmer Cecil couldn’t have imagined when he created a large black concrete bull for Hal Miller’s Windy Hollow Restaurant 40 years ago that it would become part of a Japanese social media game.
Evelyn Miller, who now owns Hal’s Windy Hollow Restaurant at 8260 Kentucky 81, said the bull is now a PokéStop, part of the Pokémon game universe.
When the old restaurant burned in 2006, her father bought the property on Kentucky 81 — former home to the Cow Palace, Pepper Tree Restaurant and Cowboy’s Tack & Trailer — and moved the restaurant there.
“The first thing he moved was the bull,” Evelyn Miller said.
She said she decided several years ago that she wanted the bull to be a PokéStop.
But she had to get good enough at playing Pokémon before she could nominate it.
So Miller played the Japanese game, created in 1996 as Pocket Monsters, for five or six years until she reached that level of expertise.
“I nominated it about a year ago,” she said. “And we just recently found that it had been added.”
The Pokémon people say, “These categories are considered an eligible candidate for a PokéStop: A location with a cool story, a place in history or educational value. An interesting piece of art or unique architecture (statues, paintings, mosaics, light installations, etc.) A hidden gem or hyper-local spot.”
Cecil, who died in 1996 at age 69, created several large concrete sculptures around town.
His most famous was Big Gabe — a 12-foot 6-inch statue of restaurateur Gabe Fiorella — created in the 1960s.
The Pokémon website says there are 2,938,607 PokéStops around the world.
It says PokéStops are places in Pokémon Go “that allow you to collect items such as eggs and more Poke Balls to capture more Pokémon.”
Hal’s Windy Hollow Restaurant is only open on Sunday mornings.
But Miller said she sees cars pull into the parking lot throughout the week.
The PokéStop can be accessed from inside the car and people don’t have to get out, she said.
