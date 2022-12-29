CSX will close Wing Avenue Thursday, Dec. 29, at the railroad tracks near East 11th Street for repairs. The closure will begin at 8 a.m. and last until noon, pending no delays or inclement weather.
Traffic control and detour signage will be appropriately marked. Please use caution and attention while driving in this area.
