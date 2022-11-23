The city of Beaver Dam will “Rock the DAM” for the sixth time in July.
The Beaver Dam Tourism Commission announced Tuesday that one of its most popular events has been scheduled for Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Beaver Dam Amphitheater.
“The excitement continues to grow every year as we build this,” said Heath Eric of The Eric Group, promoter of the event. “This is an original trademarked event unique to Beaver Dam, Kentucky, and Beaver Dam Amphitheater.”
Eric said the event has traditionally drawn in popular acts from the 1980s, and this time is no exception.
This lineup will feature hard rock group Winger headlining, along with hard rock bands FireHouse, Jack Russell’s Great White and glam metal outfit SteelHeart.
Eric feels the acts fit the bill of what the event is known for and will help with celebrating Beaver Dam’s sesquicentennial anniversary in 2023.
“It’s a special year all-year long,” he said. “...We really work hard every year with the city tourism commission, city and our team to cultivate a lineup that’s going to hit all those notes. ‘Rock the DAM’ is all about the real bands out there rockin’ (and) people (getting) to experience three to four awesome bands.”
Since forming in 1987, the New York City-based Winger found great success with its self-titled debut album and follow-up record “In the Heart of the Young” in the late 1980s and early 1990s, with both achieving platinum status.
The group was also nominated for “Favorite Heavy Metal/Hard Rock New Artist” at the American Music Awards in 1990 before the group went on a hiatus in 1994 after the release of their third record, “Pull,” a year prior.
The group reunited in 2001 and has continued to tour.
Winger’s most recent album, “Better Days Comin’,” was released in 2014 and reached a peak of No. 85 on the U.S. Billboard 200 Albums chart — marking the group’s first time on the chart since 1993.
Since holding the inaugural event in 2018, Eric highlights the growth and popularity ‘Rock the DAM’ has experienced.
“It’s grown to become this massive annual event, which folks will be buying tickets for it months in advance …,” he said. “It’s really exciting to hit a good note with an event; and it’s exciting not just for Beaver Dam, but for the entire region.”
Eric said it will have the “same environment and vibe,” while 20 more reserved tables have been added along with additional seating on the lawn. There has also been a new bar built at the top of the lawn.
Eric said people from 40 states have attended the event in the past, including an attendee last year from Sweden who was in the region and came out to watch the show.
“There’s a group that (drives) every year from Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, and they make the annual pilgrimage to ‘Rock the DAM’ every year … and they absolutely love it,” he said. “Folks come from all over.”
A password presale for tickets begins at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25. A password can be acquired by signing up for the email newsletter at BeaverDamAmp.com.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26.
For more information, visit BeaverDamAmp.com.
