Stacy Bratcher and her husband Barry laugh when they think about what inspired them to start a local Beef ‘O’ Brady’s restaurant franchise in 2006.
As a stay-at-home mom and a worker in the biotech industry, the two had zero experience in the restaurant business.
“We thought it looked easy — until we actually started it,” Stacy said.
Despite the lack of experience, the Bratchers have grown their restaurant into one of the most successful Beef ‘O’ Brady’s in the country.
Out of 140 franchises, the locale on Fairview Drive was named the Beef ‘O’ Brady’s 2022 franchisee of the year after bringing in the highest sales in company history last year. This marks the fourth time the Bratchers have won the honor.
The two attributed their success to hard work, and a lot of help.
“My husband always says to hire people smarter than you, and that’s what we did,” said Stacy. “We hired people with all kinds of restaurant experience, and being part of a franchise really helped.”
The last 16 years hasn’t been without challenges for the Bratchers.
Initially, Barry found himself frying wings during especially busy days, such as the first few Super Bowls.
“That didn’t go too well,” he said.
In 2012, the restaurant expanded into the half-suite next door, going from about a 90-customer capacity to about 175.
Stacy said the recent success is due to a more of a renovation that occurred in 2019, when the restaurant added a take-out window.
“My husband didn’t want to do it, and I wasn’t even thinking about a pandemic. I was thinking about moms with kids in car seats and that kind of thing,” she said.
The carry-out window helped the local Beef O’ Brady’s continue to thrive even during roughly 13 weeks of government lockdowns, she said.
The Bratchers stressed that their biggest asset is their staff.
“If you take care of your staff and they take care of the customer, then you’re set,” said Barry. “You need good food — that’s the basis — but it’s all about the service.”
Beef O’ Brady’s customers agree.
Gail Wainstein and Araie Weiner ate at the Owensboro franchise nearly every day for eight years, due in large part to the personalized service, they said.
Though the couple had to stop frequenting the restaurant as much after Wainstein had heart surgery earlier this year, the two said they still like to visit when they can.
“We still come here every now and then,” said Wainstein. “It’s like visiting old family.”
