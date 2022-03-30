JD Winkler, an Owensboro Police Department officer with almost 20 years of experience on the force, was appointed deputy chief of police Tuesday by the Owensboro City Commission.
Winkler is a major with the department and head of field services. During his career, Winkler has been a patrol officer, a narcotics detective, a public information officer and head of the professional standards unit.
Winkler will officially become deputy chief April 10. The position carries the rank of lieutenant colonel.
The deputy chief’s position has been vacant since November 2019, when Lt. Col. Jeff Speed retired.
Winkler was the only candidate interviewed for the post. OPD Chief Art Ealum said Winkler was interviewed by a panel that included himself and other police chiefs before being offered the position.
“Nothing is handed to you; you have to earn it,” Ealum said Tuesday afternoon. “Major Winkler was the right choice, even after the interview panel.
“The chiefs were impressed with his level of knowledge ... and his willingness to engage the community.”
Also Tuesday, city commissioners approved promoting Lt. Michael Staples to the rank of major with OPD. Ealum said Staples will be assigned to lead either field services, which includes the patrol and investigations division, or support services, which handles training, equipment and public information.
Staples previously was supervisor in the criminal investigations division and the head of professional standards.
“For major, there were other lieutenants who put in as well,” Ealum said. “It’s very difficult, because we have great people who work here for the right reasons.”
Ealum said of Staples, “Whenever you’re placed in a role and you perform at your absolute best, people take notice.”
The promotions mean the department will have a chief, deputy chief and one major. Currently, OPD has just the chief and one major.
“It gets to be kind of burdensome to leave vacancies in administration,” Ealum said. “Everyone is pulling double duties, and it is wearing people out.”
Winkler’s work as major prepared him for the position, Ealum said.
“He has done an outstanding job of learning his job as major,” Ealum said. “You promote because the person is too good for the position they are in.”
Winkler said the deputy chief oversees both support services and field services and reports directly to the chief.
“The mission is to prepare, to make sure the officers have what they need, and make sure the community is getting the service they deserve,” Winkler said. “I think any leadership position is a challenge. It’s also an opportunity to serve to a greater extent.
“I enjoy challenges, and I’m fortunate I had the chief to learn from.”
Winkler said he is excited for the opportunity.
“Owensboro is a great community; I love this community,” said Winkler, who also has the utmost praise for OPD. “I feel we have the best department in the state.”
His focuses as deputy chief will be on officer recruitment and retention and on “the relationship with the citizens in our community,” he said.
“I spent five years in the Army, the active duty Army,” Winkler said. “I have lived other places, and it showed me how special this community is. OPD gave me my chance, and this has been a great department.
“I’m excited I can give back and have an impact. There’s no other place I’d rather be.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
