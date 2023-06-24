It seemed a shame to ruin such a perfect day with such a crummy job, but cleaning out a storage building can only be made less miserable by doing it on a day that is not too cool, not too hot, but is in fact just right.
Such a day finally dawned and, with more dread than enthusiasm, I unlocked the door to the storage building in my backyard and stared glumly at the contents.
Which wasn’t hard to do, because they were all pretty much piled up right in front of me.
I’m not sure how this happens. And, having cleaned out my storage building only last summer, I’m really not sure how it happened again.
Well, all right, maybe I do. It happens because I’m in a hurry, or it’s raining when I take the cushions off the patio furniture, and it’s easier to just open the door and throw them in than to take the time to arrange them neatly in their allocated space.
And then when you have to put away the suitcase after your trip, the cushions are in your way, so you just pile the suitcase on top of the cushions, and then you come across a good box — one you can’t possibly throw it away because it’s so sturdy that you just know you might need it for something someday — so you balance the box on top of the suitcase on top of the cushions, and then it’s time to take the spring wreath off the front door and replace it with the summer one, so you toss the spring wreath on top of the box on top of the suitcase on top of the cushions.
You get the idea.
So on this perfect day, I slowly and carefully started unloading the storage building, removing each item one at a time, like a giant Jenga game, with a goal of avoiding an avalanche that would have crushed me to the ground.
My dog wandered around the yard, sniffing curiously at the stacks of miscellaneous junk that were piled everywhere. Wreaths and decorations here, pillows and cushions there, automotive-related things over here, stuff I brought home from my office when I retired but still haven’t figured out what to do with over there.
Other than that, my dog was no help at all, so I grunted and tied my shoes tighter and went to work.
A lot of stuff, although admittedly, not nearly enough, went straight into the dumpster. I was finally ready to accept letting go of that wonky chair that could never be trusted to hold anyone weighing more than 3 pounds, and it was time to admit that one of these days, my kids are going to heave that box of VHS tapes into the dumpster, so I might as well do it now and save them the trouble.
The project took several hours longer than it really should have, but only because I am pretty generous with myself when it comes to breaks, but by late afternoon, the dumpster was full and the building was not.
On several occasions since then, I have opened the storage building door just to gaze inside with pride. Everything is so neat and organized. My cooler is handy, the suitcase is ready for my next trip and the autumn wreath is just waiting its turn.
And just so you know: That sturdy box? The one that was too good to throw away?
I filled it up with small items that were also too good to throw away.
Sometimes you just have to surrender a small battle in the storage war.
