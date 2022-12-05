Steve Hahus presents will present a Christmas Bird Count Prep program at Tuesday’s Daviess County Audubon Society meeting.
Hahus will lend a hand to identify “little brown jobs,” high-soaring raptors and other winter birds in preparation for the annual counts. The chapter will meet at 7 p.m. at the Owensboro Museum of Science and History, 122 E. Second St., Owensboro.
The annual south/east Christmas Bird Count will be Dec. 17, and the western Daviess County county will be Jan. 1. Even if you aren’t an experienced birder, the chapter needs drivers and recorders as well as spotters. If interested, sign up at the meeting or send the chapter a message on the Daviess County Audubon Society Facebook page.
