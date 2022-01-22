For many, regular exercise outdoors is an essential part of a healthy lifestyle. When temperatures drop and winter comes around some still venture out into the cold for their morning run.

Jason Anderson, health and fitness manager at Owensboro Health Healthpark, said exercising in the cold is okay, but there are some tips and tricks to ensure a safe and happy exercise.

“There are all types of things you need to take into consideration,” he said. “It is totally fine to exercise in the wintertime outside as long as you take the necessary precautions.”

One of those tips includes exercising during the daylight hours.

“That way you are visible if you are out walking or running or doing things like that,” Anderson said. “If you can’t do it during the daytime and you have to do it during darker hours, make sure to wear something reflective or the little safety lights that you can get at local running stores and things like that that flash.”

While black is a popular color for exercise clothes, Anderson said it is best to wear bright colors, especially during a walk or run in the dark.

“I know a lot of people like to wear black because it is slimming, but black and grey are terrible colors to wear at nighttime because without some type of light or reflective strip or something like that, you just blend right into the scenery and a car may not see you,” he said.

It is also important for those exercising in winter to wear the appropriate amount and type of clothing. Cotton should be avoided because it will retain moisture, and the cold temperatures will not allow it to dry.

“It is going to hold that moistness and it doesn’t wick it away so it just lays like a wet rag on you, which is not a good thing,” Anderson said. “If you wear some type of technical fabric it is going to wick the moisture away and it is going to dry and make you more comfortable.”

Anderson said it is also good to dress in layers before going out to exercise in very cold temperatures.

“There is not really a set guide to say, here is what you should wear, but dressing in layers is important,” he said. “Don’t just go out with some great big heavy coat on because if you get hot, if you are not dressed in layers, you are going to lose your main protection in that big coat.”

Richard Moore of Owensboro was out walking his three year old miniature schnauzer Eli at Legion Park Friday morning. Temperatures hovered around 25 degrees.

“I am a retired mailman, so I am used to being out in the weather,” Moore said. “He needs to come out here because it’s his favorite place to go to get his half-mile.”

Moore said he also exercises at the Owensboro Health Healthpark four times each week.

Craig and Sharon Hoffer also decided to brave the cold for a walk with their Australian shepherd named Zuzu around the trail at Legion Park Friday.

The couple lives just around the corner from the park, and try to take the 1-year-old dog on walks on a regular basis.

“Yesterday we didn’t get her out, but here we are today,” Craig Hoffer said.

While it is not unusual to see runners wearing shorts and sleeveless shirts in the winter, Anderson said those folks are most likely more experienced runners.

Keep in mind too, those folks that are typically dressing like that, when they go out to run a 5K; they are not running it, they are racing it,” he said. “They are at max effort, so they are going to generate more body heat and things like that.”

While exercising outside in the cold the body can burn a few more calories than under warmer conditions, but it is not enough to warrant altering an already established diet.

“I would say that exercising in the extreme cold versus the extreme heat, you could probably afford to have a few more calories because your body is probably going to have to fight a little bit harder to stay warm, but that doesn’t mean you can have an extra cheeseburger or donut,” Anderson said. “We are talking about a very small amount of calories.”

For those looking to start living a healthier lifestyle, Anderson said it is important not to put it off just because it is the winter.

“There is not a better time to start than right now,” he said. “Just make the commitment knowing that exercise is the number one thing I can do to help myself physically, help myself mentally. It is good medicine without side effects.”

