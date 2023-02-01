The icy weather that made its way to the Owensboro area Monday evening resulted in minimal travel concerns on roadways Tuesday.

Andy Ball, director of the Daviess County Emergency Management Agency, said there were “a few wrecks,” but overall the conditions “were not awfully bad.”

