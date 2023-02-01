The icy weather that made its way to the Owensboro area Monday evening resulted in minimal travel concerns on roadways Tuesday.
Andy Ball, director of the Daviess County Emergency Management Agency, said there were “a few wrecks,” but overall the conditions “were not awfully bad.”
“I think people are taking heed and slowing down, for the most part,” he said. “From what I was gathering, (the roads) seemed to be off-and-on and gradually deteriorating more and more over the night as the surface and the air temperatures both dropped throughout the overnight hours.”
Ball said the absence of wind helped “tremendously” regarding any major concerns, and no power outages were reported.
Daviess County Sheriff Brad Youngman said the department responded to one wreck and three motorist assists, “which were most likely slide offs and single-vehicle-type accidents.”
“Our usual slick spots are being heavily monitored — which include the bypass and the parkway, (which) is where we usually have the most trouble,” he said. “People are going slow, they’re doing what they’re supposed to be doing.”
Youngman said no injuries were reported.
“At this point we’re incredibly fortunate it wasn’t worse, but at the same time the level of preparedness and the amount of the advanced notice people had and all the closures made a big difference compared to other weather events,” he said.
Dylan Evans, public information officer at Owensboro Police Department, also said there were no major concerns.
“We really haven’t seen an uptick in collisions today,” he said. “The public has been doing their part by staying in; and if they are coming out, (such) as running errands (or) going to work, they’re driving safely, making sure they don’t speed, giving themselves enough time to brake when coming up to the intersection and just taking those extra precautions while traveling to and from places.”
Corey King, public affairs officer for Kentucky State Police, said “everything was relatively smooth,” with a majority of issues having occurred in Henderson County.
“It’s not too uncommon that you have an event like this, where the roadways are completely covered, that most everyone heeds the warnings,” he said. “We noticed our traffic volume was much less, which was beneficial to help us.”
King said there were a “few slide-offs here and there” in every county, but “it was far less than normal.”
However, Ball said drivers should still be cautious as the temperatures are expected to be below freezing throughout the latter half of the week, causing refreezes.
“As the road crews do their thing, they’ll do what they can; but when dealing with ice, they can’t get everything up,” he said. “I don’t think (Wednesday) morning will be as bad as this morning, but there will definitely still be some major slick spots throughout the area.”
Youngman and Evans want the public to be attentive in the days ahead.
“We’re also going to be out looking for refreezing and any additional precipitation that comes in, (which) could complicate things,” Youngman said. “We just want people to be as careful as possible. The weather obviously makes things a little bit more stressful out there for drivers. Give yourself plenty of time and don’t go too fast ….”
“... Those freezing temperatures really won’t allow those roads to thaw out,” Evans said, “... and with these cold temperatures continuing tonight and for the next couple of days, the freezing temperatures are just gonna continue to refreeze the roadway.
“(We want to make sure) drivers take those extra precautions — don’t speed, watch your speed limits, take those extra couple of seconds to give yourself time to come to a stop in a safe manner. And even when you take off from an intersection, whether it’d be at a stop sign or stop light, take those extra couple of seconds and wait for vehicles around you to safely come to a complete stop before you proceed through those intersections.”
King said he’s noticed slick roads have sleet on top, allowing vehicles to have more traction, but warns drivers to be vigilant as the sleet wears off and exposes the ice.
King also advises people to “know before you go” if you have to travel, and let others be aware of your travel plans.
“Know the weather (and) roadway conditions,” he said. “Tell a loved one where you’re going and your planned travel route to get there. … Every year, we’ll have what’s called an ‘overdue motorist’ — someone who was supposed to be at a location at a certain time, and didn’t make it there at that time and they can’t get a hold of them over the phone.
“At that point, it’s easier for us in law enforcement to retrace someone’s steps to find where they may be if we know their travel route.”
Ball also said residents should keep their faucets on a drip to make sure the water lines don’t freeze in their homes and leave cabinet doors underneath sinks open to allow heat inside.
“That will go a long way to preventing their pipes from freezing,” he said.
Due to the low temperatures, Ball said another “White Flag” advisory was in effect Tuesday night for overnight warming sheltering at the Daniel Pitino Shelter.
While Ball said that the temperature Wednesday is not forecasted to meet “White Flag” criteria, “we’ll probably be back” to advisories on Thursday and Friday.
Ball said that the use of the shelter is for everyone.
“It is open to everybody,” he said. “The ‘White Flag’ is down in the cafeteria area, (while) the other residents that use that facility stay upstairs. … It’s for those that don’t have a warm place to stay.”
