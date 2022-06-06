When Sgt. Jared Winters first began thinking about a possible career in law enforcement, friends and a family member who all worked for the Owensboro Police Department suggested Winters get his start at the Daviess County Detention Center.
“They said, ‘go work at the jail, build some experience and see if it’s something you’re interested in,’ ” Winters said in a recent interview. “From day one, I was able to pick things up quickly.
“I fell in love with the job,” Winters said.
Winters, who has been with the detention center for about three years, is a sergeant and supervises the jail’s third shift, where he works with 10 deputy jailers. Third shift is actually a busy time at the jail, where inmates who have slept much of the day are up and active.
Winters likes talking with inmates, and sees part of a deputy jailer’s job as listening in inmates’ stories and offering them advice and counseling.
“This is where I want to be until I retire,” Winters said.
Last week, Winters was named the detention center’s deputy jailer of the year by Jailer Art Maglinger.
The awards were started by Maglinger as a way to recognize outstanding service. Maglinger said any member of the jail staff can nominate a deputy, with the command staff deciding the recipients.
Winters “is approaching three years of service, and he hit the ground running,” Maglinger said. “He has a strong work ethic and he’s proactive. He’s team-oriented, and he has been a good leader.”
Winters said helping inmates learn and “getting them back to being better citizens” is an important part of working at the jail.
“Being around inmates pretty much all day, every day, you get to see people and the struggles they are going through,” Winters said. “You pick up on things going on with them.
“It’s an opportunity to sit down and speak with inmates,” Winters said. Helping inmates reorient their lives “is something I’m passionate about,” Winters said.
“I treat everyone fairly. I treat everyone with respect,” Winter said. “When you approach someone with respect, you get respect in return.”
Part of being a deputy jailer is maintaining order and handling cases were inmates violate rules.
“I make sure I am treating everyone the same and fairly,” he said. “There are between 600 and 700 inmates (here) that don’t know you. If you treat everyone fair and consistent, you are able to build a rapport.”
Winters said some inmates he has talked to about their lives while they were jail were able to make changes after they were released.
“Several inmates I’ve seen on the outside have told me how well they’re doing, how they have gone back to work and are making life changes to be better citizens,” Winters said. “It makes you feel good, and like you’re making a difference.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
