The faster the years pass, the more we enjoy the things of the past and the memories that made it worthwhile.
And as age takes its toll, we seem to be reminded even more of what some foolishly refer to as the good old days.
Still, despite our economical and social advances, it would be great to again revert back and see some of the sights and hear some of the sounds we hold sacred.
I again would like to see the face of my mother at the time when she was healthy, vibrant and loving.
I would like to again see the explosion of love and concern on the face of my wife when she first saw our first child.
I would again like to see my first-grade teacher, my first-grade room and the first-grade girl I was sure would be my lifelong love.
I would like to go back to the second house I lived in on a fall day, see a pot of chili on the stove and the warm glow of a fireplace.
I would like to see my sisters playing house and my brother building a skipmobile.
I would like to see our clubhouse in the middle of a nearby corn field and the big rope swing that would carry us out over the river bank.
I would like to see my uncle’s Model A Ford and the rumble seat that carried us to the country for a fun-filled Sunday afternoon.
I would like to see my childhood dog, Spike, and the cat that drove him crazy.
I would like to again see my father, even though I cannot remember seeing him before.
More from this section
I would like to see my old backyard, the small garden in the corner, the brick walkway and the basketball hoop on the rickety outbuilding.
I would like to again look down that long sidewalk and see a good friend returning to play.
I would like to again see the old gang on the corner and listen as we tried to imitate Vaughn Monroe.
I would again like to see Harry and Ed and Charlie and Bobby and Geraldine and Imogene and Betty and Johnny.
I would like to go back to the time when I lay in the cool grass and made living things out of white, fleecy clouds.
I would like to again hear my mother call me in at dark because I knew there would be another fun-filled day just around the corner of darkness.
I would like to see our first radio and listen to One Man’s Family or Fibber McGee and Molly.
I would like to see the grin on my younger sister’s face when she talked on the phone for the first time.
I again would like to see our old childhood fort, find a secret message and ride off on a make-believe horse.
I would like to see my older neighbor load up his fishing boat and know the thrill of him asking me to come along.
I would like to see my grandmother’s snowy white hair, the love in her eyes, and listen as she whispered where there might be a piece of candy or a ripe banana.
I would like to be less sentimental because the things I wish will never be again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.