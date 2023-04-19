The planning stage for the new renovation has taken longer than I expected, but then, I really didn’t know what to expect in the first place. It is comforting to know we have picked out every tile, every wall socket, every drawer pull before turning the first spade of dirt.
Even so, I’m sure there were will be less spades and more heavy equipment involved, at least in the first days. The little bathroom someone added onto my house, right off the dining room which is, let us say, quirky, will be hauled off forthwith. There will be doorways closed off, some foundation work, and I don’t know what all.
But even before the big plans were settled, I was with Laura Ruth picking out tile.
I would say that generally my comfort zone is pretty wide. I’ve have piled into a car in Ukraine, not knowing where we were going or where we would sleep that night. Dinner might be at six or it might be a nine. We might grab something at a gas station, drinking our coffee standing up, or we might be slicing bread and ham and vegetables to share in the kitchen of a community center.
In those days I was game for just about anything because I traveled with my friend, Kveta, and there was no way she would let me down. I trusted her completely, and she always knew where we were, and what we might eat, and where we would lay our heads.
But selecting tile, and tubs and towel bars before I had a clear idea of the project was foreign to me, and I was nervous, second and third guessing myself, the process, all of it.
I see now the good sense of it, and we are almost ready to break ground, once we make the final decision regarding the location of electrical outlets, and permits, of course.
So, Laura Ruth has earned her bona fides with me because I am pretty sure I would still be dithering over whether to even start the project if it weren’t for her. My comfort level has grown considerably as it pertains to planning — making a plan, working the plan, planning from the ground up.
Travis, too, keeps me on track, and he does that thing my brother, Geoff, used to do when I needed help with projects. What I thought would be a simple fix or an easy adornment was often the stupidest thing structurally you can imagine. Geoff was good about letting me know the impracticalities while keeping my ego intact. Things I want but imagine to be impossible, well, that’s when he might shrug and say, sure, we can do that. Not a problem. Travis does that, too, and it’s fun to watch his face to see which way it is going to go.
I am hoping to have some company when the work begins. I know a couple of little boys who would like to see the dirt piles, hear the hammering, smell the piney scent of freshly sawn wood. My little pal, JM, could say “excavator” before most children could say “ball,” or maybe it was “front loader,” I don’t know. But in his presence it would behoove you not to confuse the two.
I’ve sat around daydreaming about the project, about new fluffy towels, throw pillows, fancy soaps, while not giving a thought about getting ready for the work crew. There are cabinets to empty, dishes to remove, a hundred little things I need to do, and I mean, today.
I’m allowing myself a few more days of sloth, or daydreaming, though. Right now the idea of all the activity and renewal is exciting and fun. I am assured it will be less fun in the weeks ahead.
But I know the little boys will be here off and on. That will mean company, diversion, and JM explaining things to me. And popsicles. Lots and lots of popsicles to get us through the hot and dusty work of renovation.
