The planning stage for the new renovation has taken longer than I expected, but then, I really didn’t know what to expect in the first place. It is comforting to know we have picked out every tile, every wall socket, every drawer pull before turning the first spade of dirt.

Even so, I’m sure there were will be less spades and more heavy equipment involved, at least in the first days. The little bathroom someone added onto my house, right off the dining room which is, let us say, quirky, will be hauled off forthwith. There will be doorways closed off, some foundation work, and I don’t know what all.

