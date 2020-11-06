With Daviess County declared a “Red Zone” due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases, Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said residents need to follow health guidelines to help prevent the spread of disease.
A county is declared a Red Zone if it has an average of 25 or more cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 population over a seven day period. Daviess County was declared a Red Zone on Wednesday, with an average of 31.7 cases per 100,000.
On Thursday, there were 53 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. According to the Green River District Health Department, 26 people across the health department’s district were hospitalized with the disease. The health department reports there have been more than 5,600 cases in its service area, and that 101 people have died of COVID-19 in the region.
In Red Zone counties, it is recommended that employers let employees work from home when possible. Residents are recommended to reduce in-person shopping, to order take-out meals rather than visit restaurants and bars, avoid non-essential activities outside the home, to reduce contacts, and to avoid hosting or attending gatherings of any size.
Public and private events should be postponed or canceled, non-critical government businesses should operate virtually, and people should prioritize businesses that enforce mask mandates and other safety guidelines. Those recommendations should be followed for a week.
In the early days of the pandemic, most people didn’t know anyone who had contracted COVID-19, Mattingly said. “I don’t know if anyone can answer ‘no’ today,” he said.
“We are following what the Governor says, and we are recommending you follow the recommendations,” Mattingly said.
“I have been trying to reinforce the need to follow the recommendations … and I think people are doing a better job,” he said.
Wednesday was the second time Daviess County was designated a red zone. The new designations should be seen as an indication of how widespread the disease is in the community, Mattingly said.
Health department Director Clay Horton said the red zone recommendations are not mandates, but, “I would say they are strong recommendations, and I would hope, collectively, we can take this to heart. If we do, we will see our case numbers go down.”
Horton said officials “have to do a better job of convincing people” that it’s in their own best interest, as well as everyone’s interest, to follow the recommendations.
When asked if people felt their rights were being infringed upon by the recommendations, Horton said: “I think to some extent it has become politicized, and to some extent people think their rights are being infringed because we are asking them to wear a piece of cloth over their face to avoid getting their spit on anyone else.”
“We are getting to the point where we have so much spread in the community that we need to buckle down for a period of time” to control the transmission of the disease, Horton said.
Brian Hamby, director of marketing for Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, said the hospital system is treating COVID-19 cases, including about a half dozen in the critical care unit. Hamby said the hospital has CCU beds available for other patients.
“We do have bed capacity,” Hamby said.
The hospital has had visitor restrictions in place since the onset of the pandemic, and regularly reviews its policies to see if they need to be changed, Hamby said.
“We certainly are mindful of the Red Zone, so it’s another reason to look closely at what we do,” Hamby said. “.. For a while, we (allowed) no visitors at all, and then we went to a phased approach.”
Patients are currently allowed one visitor, and visitors must be screened, wear masks and maintain social distancing.
“We review (the policies) every week just to make sure we are maximizing the safety of our community,” Hamby said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
