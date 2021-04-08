The Western Kentucky Botanical Garden is kicking off spring with a new event for families, and its annual spring sale, which will be virtual again this year.
From 10 to 11 a.m. April 15, a new event will take place at the garden for preschool-age children. The Melody Garden is nature-based music and movement that will feature guitar, banjo, ukulele, drums, shakers, scarves and more. Children 6 months old to seven years old can enjoy a music session by Rebecca Samples Smith.
Smith, a self-proclaimed outdoor musician for children, has been a music and nature lover all of her life. She began The Melody Garden outdoor music program in 2016, according to her website, melodygardenkids.com.
The Melody Garden event is $8 per child, a price that includes entrance into the garden. To register for the event, visit https://www.melodygardenkids.com/classes. Smith will facilitate all details for the session, including payment and registration.
Another upcoming event is the garden’s annual plant sale, which will again be online beginning April 18 and running through April 21.
Due to the pandemic, the plant sale went virtual last year, and plant sale chairman Paul Puckett said it was a success, so the garden decided to do it again.
The plants will be available for viewing several days before the sale, Puckett said, but patrons won’t have an opportunity to purchase until the day of the event. Once all purchases are complete, pick up will be arranged for April 23-24.
“This year there will be close to 1,500 plants available, and these are ones that we like to have in our gardens,” he said, adding that many of them are native and perennial. “We are very much interested in pollinators and those plants that would be good for our environment and for the birds and the bees, and that will last in your garden for quite some time.”
There will also be vegetable plants and plenty of herbs.
This event is a fundraiser for the garden, the Green River Area Master Gardener Association and the Owensboro Herb Society.
Puckett said the online catalog is descriptive and includes photos of the plants available for purchase, along with size, color, and information about how and where to grow them.
“This plant sale was started 20 years ago, and it’s a major fundraiser for us,” he said.
For more information about the plant sale, or for access to the available plants, once they are posted on the website, visit www.wkbg.org.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
