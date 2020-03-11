The Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center is appealing to the public to help it build up its own supplies as well as help blood centers in need across the country who have been impacted by COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.
Last week Bloodworks Northwest, a blood center in Washington state, reached out to Blood Centers of America, a national organization composed of 50 independent community blood centers, for support during its localized outbreak of the virus to supplement their blood supply. Vicki Ellis, WKRBC director of donor resources, said no one responded to the plea.
Bloodworks Northwest sent out another request for 500 units of type O blood on Saturday, and WKRBC responded by sending the few units it could part with.
Ellis said the responsibility of WKRBC is to first take care of the six hospitals and three ambulance services it supplies, but that if possible “anything above and beyond what we needed we would dedicate to Oregon and Seattle.”
The Blood Centers of America exchange is a way in which blood centers across the country can support each other in times of need, Ellis said.
“No panic or anything like that, but as this virus moves around the U.S. we are going to see other blood centers who need support,” Ellis said. “As community blood centers we should be supporting each other, and that’s what we want to do at the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center.”
Janet Howard, CEO for the WKRBC, echoed Ellis’ statement, adding that “as a community blood center we are tasked with ensuring our local needs are met but in a critical situation, our center must step up and help others.”
The Oregon and Washington state medical needs continue, but their blood supplies are dwindling, and they are not able to receive as many donations during the coronavirus outbreak, Ellis said.
Ellis could not comment as to whether or not the coronavirus could spread through blood, but said individuals who are symptomatic should not be donating blood anyway.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, the virus was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province in China. It spreads from person-to-person, also referred to as community spreading, and it’s thought to be spread through respiratory droplets.
“It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but that is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads,” the CDC website says. “In general, because of poor survivability of these coronaviruses on surfaces, there is likely very low risk of spread from food products or packaging that are shipped over a period of days or weeks at ambient, refrigerated or frozen temperatures.”
According to a report released in late February by the AABB, formerly known as the American Association of Blood Banks, that are no reports of transfusion-transmitted infection, which is the process viruses can be transmitted through donated blood.
Healthy individuals are asked to report to the WKRBC as soon as possible. Donor guidelines include: must be at least 17 years old (16-year-olds can donate with signed consent form); must have eaten and drank well prior to donation; travel and medical history will be discussed; check any medications with blood center staff; donors must present photo ID upon registration.
The blood center’s hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays.
For more information visit wkrbc.org.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
