Regional residents who have recovered from the coronavirus could play an important role in a leading-edge treatment for hospitalized patients suffering from severe or life-threatening cases.
As early as next week, Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center officials hope to draw their first samples of COVID-19 convalescent plasma, or CCP, which could be used to treat the sickest coronavirus patients in regional hospitals.
Janet Howard, the center’s chief executive officer, talked with three potential donors Thursday morning.
Green River District Health Department officials are informing recovered patients about the procedure and how they can participate.
“(GRDHD) has been invaluable in hooking us up with these donors,” Howard said.
As of Thursday morning, the health department reported 46 residents — potential CCP donors — in the seven-county region have recovered from COVID-19. To date, the district has reported 119 confirmed cases.
The Food and Drug Administration has not yet approved the use of CCP as a treatment for the virus. The federal agency regulates CCP as an investigational product, according to an FDA report released earlier this month.
Convalescent plasma, so-named because it is taken from patients who have recovered from an infection, contains antibodies that may be used to treat others who are infected. The use of convalescent plasma as a treatment was studied during other outbreaks, such as SARS, H1N1 and MERS.
“Although promising, convalescent plasma has not yet been shown to be safe and effective as a treatment for COVID-19,” an FDA report stated. “Therefore, it is important to study the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 convalescent plasma in clinical trials.”
Due to the worldwide pandemic, however, the FDA is working with federal partners and academia to speed the process and expand access to CCP nationwide. If health systems have an already existing FDA investigation new drug application in place, they may use CCP as a treatment under certain guidelines. Or doctors can apply to use the product on individual patients with serious or life-threatening COVID-19 symptoms by filing an emergency application.
For patients to be eligible for CCP treatment, they must have tested positive for COVID-19, be in severe or life-threatening condition and provide consent themselves or through a health-care proxy.
To donate plasma, a recovered patient must have documentation of positive COVID-19 test results, Howard said.
They must be symptom-free for at least 28 days or be symptom-free for at least 14 days and have negative results from a COVID-19 test. Also, donors must meet standard FDA blood donor guidelines.
Plasma may be drawn in one of two ways, Howard said. WKRBC can draw whole blood and separate the plasma, which provides one CCP dose. Or the center owns an apheresis machine that can remove the plasma during a 45-minute process, providing three CCP doses.
The other advantage to the apheresis process: Donors may give again within 28 days or earlier, depending on the discretion of WKRBC’s medical director.
With a traditional blood donation, CCP donors must wait 56 days.
Plasma for CCP treatments can be frozen for up to a year, Howard said.
Owensboro Health Regional Hospital officials said they did not use convalescent plasma therapy with SARS, H1N1 or MERS.
While WKRBC is developing the CCP, the hospital is working closely with the blood center to support its testing needs, OHRH officials said. As one example, hospital lab staff will conduct blood tests before the blood center draws CCP to ensure donors have developed the COVID-19 antibody.
“I’m eager to get the first donor,” Howard said.
WKRBC will distribute its CCP to the six hospitals it serves. If it has excess, it may send it to other blood centers outside the region on request.
WKRBC is the sole supplier of blood and blood products to OHRH, Ohio County Healthcare, Crittenden Health System, Caldwell County Hospital, Jennie Stuart Medical Center and Breckinridge Memorial Health.
Other blood centers nationwide have drawn CCP from donors, including the Kentucky Blood Center in Lexington. Howard said other blood centers across the nation have contacted WKRBC to see if it has CCP to spare.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
