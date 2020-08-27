West Louisville Elementary School has been named one of America’s Healthiest Schools by the Alliance for a Healthier Generation through the 2021-22 school year, earning the National Healthy Silver Award.
The New York-based Alliance for a Healthier Generation formed in 2005. According to its website, one out of every three kids nationwide struggles with weight issues, putting them at risk for health problems.
To make the America’s Healthiest Schools list, schools must meet or exceed federal guidelines for school meals and snacks, offer breakfast daily, create wellness policies and offer kids at least 60 minutes of physical education weekly.
WLES officials wanted to find ways to encourage healthy living, according to Principal Nathan Satterly, so nutrition and physical education and active play are planned throughout each school day.
Cliff Jackson, WLES PE teacher, said in order to meet the Silver Award status, the school had to promote a healthy environment for both students and staff.
“As an example, the WLES Healthy School Committee partnered with community members, such as Cecil Farms, to help ensure that all students were being offered the best locally grown produce during lunch,” Jackson said. “One of the most difficult criteria to meet was ensuring that each student must receive 90 minutes of physical education each week.”
Luckily, Cliff said, West Louisville teachers are flexible and “understand the importance and benefits of students being physically active.”
This is the third time the school has been named one of America’s Healthiest Schools, but previously it earned Bronze Awards, according to a Daviess County Public Schools press release.
There were 44 other Kentucky schools on the list, including McLean County Middle School and Longest Elementary School in Muhlenberg County.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
