David Wolfe holds an envelope with the hand-written return address of Jeffrey Dahmer that the infamous serial killer sent from prison. It will be a part of Wolfe’s True Crime Mobile Museum.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

David Wolfe, best known for his Haunts of Owensboro Ghost Walking Tours downtown, will be bringing his new True Crime Mobile Museum to the Daviess County Public Library at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Wolfe, author of “Blood On A Ridge,” will be discussing Cletus Reese, a “gentle giant” who clubbed three men — and maybe more — to death in Ohio in 1952-53.

Keith Lawrence, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.

