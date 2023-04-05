David Wolfe, best known for his Haunts of Owensboro Ghost Walking Tours downtown, will be bringing his new True Crime Mobile Museum to the Daviess County Public Library at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Wolfe, author of “Blood On A Ridge,” will be discussing Cletus Reese, a “gentle giant” who clubbed three men — and maybe more — to death in Ohio in 1952-53.
“My grandfather knew him,” Wolfe said of Reese. “Not well, but he knew him.
“Cletus was 6 feet tall and 250 pounds of solid muscle. But he was gentle with children and most people.”
But Wolfe said Reese was diagnosed with schizophrenia and institutionalized for a time.
The killings started when he was released from the hospital, Wolfe said.
He said Reese thought he was on a mission from President Harry Truman and J. Edgar Hoover, the FBI director.
He said his True Crime Mobile Museum has more than 100 items.
That includes wanted posters for Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow, John Dillinger and others.
There are autographs from serial killer Ted Bundy, a lock of hair and an autograph from Charles Manson and a lot more, Wolfe said, including dirt from the basement of serial killer John Wayne Gacy’s house in Cook County, Illinois; and memorabilia from killers Jeffrey Dahmer and Ed Gein (whose crimes inspired the movies “Psycho,” “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” and “The Silence of The Lambs.”)
“I buy, sell and trade kind of like a true crime pawn shop,” Wolfe said. “So, if anybody has any type of items that’s true crime related — it could be criminals or famous police officers or sheriffs of the past — let me know.”
He said, “Nothing like this has ever come to Owensboro.”
He will be taking his True Crime Mobile Museum to the Hancock County Library at 6 p.m. April 20 and to the Henderson County Public Library at 6 p.m. July 24.
