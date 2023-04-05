Owensboro resident Cindy Sheriff lost her father at age 80 in 2018 to Alzheimer’s disease.
That experience led her to become an active volunteer for the Greater Kentucky & Southern Indiana Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.
On Tuesday, she spoke to the Owensboro Lion’s Club about the organization and its advocacy efforts.
Prior to her father, John Tabb, being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, Sheriff said she only knew a little about the disease. She began educating herself about what to expect as he went through the stages.
“What I learned is that this is a terminal diagnosis; we have no cure for it, and the decline can happen quickly; it can happen slowly,” Sheriff said. “There are a lot of unknowns.”
Despite knowing her father would begin to decline mentally and physically, Sheriff wanted to ensure her father’s remaining days were about giving him the best quality of life.
“I was the fixer in the family; I couldn’t fix Alzheimer’s,” she said. “So I decided if I can’t fix this, if I can’t find something that will make Dad better, I’m going to do everything I can to make his journey better.”
In 2019, Sheriff decided that a way she could honor her father was to dedicate herself to spreading awareness about Alzheimer’s disease, which led her to become a community educator for the Alzheimer’s Association.
Between what she learned from her father’s battle with Alzheimer’s and as a volunteer, she said one of the biggest misconceptions is that Alzheimer’s disease and dementia are the same thing.
“A lot of people get those two words confused, but they are different,” she said. “Alzheimer’s is a form of dementia; a lot of people use the words interchangeably. Dementia refers to any disease of the brain.”
According to Sheriff, other examples of dementia include vascular dementia, dementia with Lewy bodies and frontotemporal lobar dementia.
“All of these have similar symptoms to Alzheimer’s disease, but about 80% of everybody who is diagnosed with dementia, it’s Alzheimer’s,” she said. “Alzheimer’s is the No. 1 type of dementia.”
Although some groups — women and African Americans, included — have a higher rate of Alzheimer’s disease, anyone can be diagnosed with it.
“Everybody has a risk because of having a brain,” she said.
Another factor is genetics.
Sheriff said people who have “a strong family history” have an increased chance of being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.
“The greatest risk factor is age,” she said. “Once a person hits 65, that percentage increases. But these other factors do put you at a higher risk.”
Alzheimer’s disease can take between 10 to 20 years to fully develop.
There are three stages — early, middle and late — that a person goes through.
Sheriff said family members and caregivers will often become frustrated when loved ones begin to lose their memories.
“When you try to force them to remember, you’re just causing them more stress and more anxiety,” she said. “It’s so easy to say, ‘Don’t you remember when this happened?’ But that’s what you should not say. Because if they could remember, they would. So we have to join their reality, even when it doesn’t make any sense.”
The Greater Kentucky & Southern Indiana Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association provides services and education to 125 counties.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 5 million Americans are living with the disease and more than 90,000 of them reside in Sheriff’s service territory.
The organization’s services include education programs for persons with dementia, caregivers, professionals and the general community, as well as support groups and a 24-hour helpline at 800-272-3900. For more information about the local chapter go to alz.org/kyin.
Sheriff said progress is being made toward Alzheimer’s disease treatment and that scientists working on a cure are getting closer by the day.
“I got to go to (Washington) D.C. last year and heard some of the scientists and researchers talk,” she said. “They all say probably within 10 years we will have at least a treatment for Alzheimer’s disease, and maybe a cure.”
