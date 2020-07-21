An Owensboro woman was charged with felony arson Monday in connection to a fire that broke out at Walmart.
Owensboro Police Department reports say the incident occurred at 7;40 p.m. Sunday at the Walmart store at 5031 Frederica St. Reports say clothing was set on fire but that the building itself was not damaged.
The store was occupied, but no one was injured.
Heather M. Brown, 34, of Owensboro was charged with first-degree arson shortly after noon Monday. Brown was incarcerated in the Daviess County Detention Center.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.