A Danville woman was charged with robbery, assault and strangulation, in connection with a May 4 home invasion on Shawnee Drive.

Owensboro Police Department reports say the incident occurred at 2:24 a.m. at a home in the 1700 block of Shawnee Drive.

Andrew Boggess, public information officer for OPD, said two men and a woman entered the residence, assaulted the victim and robbed him.

Boggess said investigators do not believe the residence was randomly targeted. The resident, reports say, was beaten with an object, suffering multiple broken bones and internal injuries.

“We would classify his injuries as pretty serious,” Boggess said.

Later, Boggess said, “this was actually a legitimate home invasion-style robbery.”

The men and women left the home with multiple items, including the victim’s motorcycle, reports say.

The woman was identified as Rebecca Madonia, 31, of Danville, and a warrant was issued for her arrest. Officers in Elizabethtown arrested Madonia on the warrant Thursday.

Boggess said Madonia was known to be transient. Madonia was brought back to Owensboro and incarcerated in the Daviess County Detention Center Friday.

Madonia was charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and first-degree strangulation.

Boggess said investigators are still working on the case, and that additional charges could be filed in the near future.

“Detectives have made a lot of progress,” Boggess said, and that, “I wouldn’t be surprised if we are able to obtain charges (against the other two suspects) in the near future.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888. Anonymous tips can be given to Owensboro Crime Stoppers, at 270-687-8484.

